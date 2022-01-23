Man dies in flat fire in Turnhout
A man has died in a fire at a flat on the Merodelei in Turnhout (Antwerp Province). The fire in the second floor flat broke out at around 5:30am on Sunday. The Antwerp Judicial Authorities have confirmed that the resident of the flat died in the blaze.
When the Fire Service arrive at the scene flames had already engulfed the flat.
Forensics experts are investigating the cause of the fire. Another resident of the block of flats was evacuated from the building by fire-fighters. It is possible that he may be able to return home later today.