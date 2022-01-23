More than 40,000 people testing positive for coronavirus in Belgium every day

During the week from 13 to 19 January an average of 40,235 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium each day. During the same period an average of 97,573 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of those tested 41.16% tested positive for coronavirus.

Since Monday 10 January people that have been immunised against coronavirus and have had a high-risk contact no longer have to take a PCR test. This means that there are likely to be far more people infected with the virus than the number shown in the official figures.