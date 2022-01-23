More than 40,000 people testing positive for coronavirus in Belgium every day
The Federal Health Ministry has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a further sharp increase in the number of positive coronavirus tests. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised is also up as is the number of deaths of people with COVID-19. Despite this the number of patients on the intensive care wards of the country’s hospitals continues to fall.
During the week from 13 to 19 January an average of 40,235 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium each day. During the same period an average of 97,573 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of those tested 41.16% tested positive for coronavirus.
Since Monday 10 January people that have been immunised against coronavirus and have had a high-risk contact no longer have to take a PCR test. This means that there are likely to be far more people infected with the virus than the number shown in the official figures.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 15 to 21 January an average of 272 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised every day. This is 43% more than during the previous week. On Saturday the country’s hospitals reported that there were 2,851 patients with COVID-19 on their wards, 35% more than was the case a week ago. Of those hospitalised 364 are in intensive care, a fall of 11% on this time last week.
During the week from 11 to 17 January an average of 22 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is up 10% on the figures for the previous week.
Vaccinations
By 19 January 9,044,715 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus. 8,842,522 people (77% of the whole population) are fully immunised, while 6,175,857 people have been given an additional so-called “booster” jab. This is 54% of the entire population of Belgium.