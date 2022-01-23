Three Belgians injured in ballooning accident in Slovenia
Three Belgians have been injured in an accident involving a hot air balloon in Slovenia. The balloon they had been flying in made a hard landing on a field in the Slovene capital Ljubljana. The three were catapulted out of the balloon’s basket and were injured when they landed on the ground. The hot air balloon belongs to a company from the West Flemish municipality of Rollegem-Kapelle. The condition of none of those that were injured in the accident is life-threatening.
6 people, 5 Belgians and a Slovene, were in the balloon basket when the accident happened. The balloon belongs to the West Flemish company Balloonteam Lips. The balloon’s Belgian pilot, a 55-year-old man, and two Belgian women aged 28 and 54 were injured as was a Slovene man aged 67.
Three of those injured required hospital treatment. One of them was taken to intensive care. However, none of them sustained life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is still unclear. Ballonteam Lips’ Arne Lips told VRT News that “We are waiting to find out what exactly happened”.
It’s a possibility that heavy gusts of wind might have made it difficult to land. The authorities in Ljubljana had issued advise to balloonists to stay on the ground on Saturday.