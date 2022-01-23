Three Belgians injured in ballooning accident in Slovenia

6 people, 5 Belgians and a Slovene, were in the balloon basket when the accident happened. The balloon belongs to the West Flemish company Balloonteam Lips. The balloon’s Belgian pilot, a 55-year-old man, and two Belgian women aged 28 and 54 were injured as was a Slovene man aged 67.

Three of those injured required hospital treatment. One of them was taken to intensive care. However, none of them sustained life-threatening injuries. The cause of the accident is still unclear. Ballonteam Lips’ Arne Lips told VRT News that “We are waiting to find out what exactly happened”.

It’s a possibility that heavy gusts of wind might have made it difficult to land. The authorities in Ljubljana had issued advise to balloonists to stay on the ground on Saturday.