230 people detained during the trouble that followed Sunday’s demonstration against the coronavirus measures

The unions that represent the country’s police officers are angry and disappointed that once again violence has been used against the police. Police officers were pelted with stones, bottles and metal fencing.

Carlo Medo of the NSPV police union told VRT News that "We are in an enormously polarised situation and the police should not be allowed to become the victim of this. Every day it is becoming more and more clear that the police is just the whipping boy for al what is going wrong in the country, and this is simply unacceptable”.

The Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden is also angered by Sunday’s violence. She described the rioting and the way in which the police were attacked as “completely scandalous”.

“Some troublemakers have already been identified and detained. I hope that the others will be identified quickly so that the courts can take swift and decisive action”.

Ms Verlinden added that thanks to the work done by the police on Sunday, far worse had been averted.

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo wrote on Facebook that those that committed violent acts would be prosecuted. "Freedom of speech is a cornerstone of our society, but society with never accept mindless violence against the police”