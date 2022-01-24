Meteorite spotted in the Leuven area: “A bright flash, but the debris was a most only a couple of decimetres big”

"Reports came in from The Netherlands, Italy and the far south of France. This particle will have been no bigger than a few decimetres”, Mr Mollet told VRT Radio 2.

Meteorites aren’t rare, but our ability to spot them depends on the weather. If the skies are cloudy, it is difficult if not impossible to spot them traversing the night sky.

"There were reports from all over Flanders. However, in the southeast of the country, for example, no one reported seeing it because the skies were cloudy”, Mr Mollet added.

Although the meteorite appeared to be very close it is likely to have entered the earth’s atmosphere more than 500km away near to the French city of Dijon.

"We don’t yet know if a piece of the meteorite has fallen to the earth’s surface or if it evaporated completely on its way down. We will have to await the results of investigations that are being carried out by our French colleagues”.

A year ago, debris from a meteorite fell much closer to home at a site between the East Flemish towns of Aalst and Dendermonde.

“Then people went looking for a piece of the meteorite. But it’s always like trying to find a needle in a haystack”, Mr Mollet told the VRT.