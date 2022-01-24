More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalised

The provisional figures show that during the week from 14 to 20 January an average of 44,104 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium each day. On Wednesday 19 January no fewer than 60,799 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is 71% up on the previous week.

Since 10 January people that have been immunised no longer have to take a PCR test if they have had a high-risk contact. This means that the true number of infections is likely to be higher than the official figures show.

During the week from 14 to 20 January an average of 103,772 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 42.85% tested positive for the virus.