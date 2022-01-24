More than 3,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalised
Figures released by the Federal Health Ministry show further rises in the 7-day average for new coronavirus infections recorded and in the number of patients with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised. Nevertheless, the number of COVID-19 patients on ICUs continues to fall.
The provisional figures show that during the week from 14 to 20 January an average of 44,104 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium each day. On Wednesday 19 January no fewer than 60,799 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is 71% up on the previous week.
Since 10 January people that have been immunised no longer have to take a PCR test if they have had a high-risk contact. This means that the true number of infections is likely to be higher than the official figures show.
During the week from 14 to 20 January an average of 103,772 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium each day. Of those tested 42.85% tested positive for the virus.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 17 to 23 January an average of 295 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. On Sunday the country’s hospitals reported that they had 3,039 COVID-19 patients on their wards.
Of those hospitalised 361 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care. During the week from 11 to 17 January an average of 22 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium.
There are no new figures on the number of vaccinations. Those figures will be updated tomorrow (Tuesday) when the public health science institute Sciensano releases its coronavirus update.