Taxi drivers protest in Brussels
Dozens of drivers, including drivers that work for the private hire app Uber, staged a protest in Brussels on Monday morning. The drivers, not all of whom live in the capital, are unhappy that several vehicles that are licenced by the Flemish and Walloon licencing authorities were confiscated in Brussels last week.
The drivers want to be able to continue working in Brussels until the Brussels-Capital Region’s new taxi plan is ready. The protest passed by the office of the First Minister in the Brussels Regional Government Rudi Vervoort (Francophone socialist) and the headquarters of the Francophone socialist and green parties.