Union widen their lead as Club Brugge draw away at Standard
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. With most teams having played 23 of their 34 games, Union Saint-Gilloise are now 9 points clear at the top of the table. Union beat KRC Genk on Sunday evening thanks to a controversial penalty that was awarded in the 7th minute of stoppage time.
Earlier on Sunday second placed Club Brugge got no further than 2-2 draw away at Standard de Liège. Another win saw Sporting Anderlecht widen the gap between their 4th place and the team in 5th place to 6 points. Bottom club Beerschot enjoyed a rare win, beating OH Leuven 3-1 on Saturday.
The weekend’s results
KV Oostende 1 – 2 Royal Antwerp FC
KV Kortrijk 1 – 1 KAS Eupen
Beerschot 3 – 1 OH Leuven
Sint-Truiden 3 – 1 RFC Seraing
Sporting Charleroi 0 – 0 KAA Gent
Standard de Liège 2 – 2 Club Brugge
Union Saint-Gilloise 2 – 1 KRC Genk
KV Mechelen 0 – 1 RSC Anderlecht
Cercle Brugge 3 – 1 Zulte Waregem
The league table after 23 games
1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 53 points
2.Club Brugge – 44 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC. – 43 points*
4.RSC Anderlecht – 42 points
5.KAA Gent – 36 points
6.Sporting Charleroi – 36 points
7.KV Mechelen – 33 points*
8.KV Kortrijk – 33 points*
9.KRC Genk – 32 points
10.Cercle Brugge – 31 points
11.Sint-Truiden – 27 points
12.KAS Eupen – 26 points
13.OH Leuven 26 points*
14.Standard de Liège – 26 points*
15.KV Oostende – 23 points*
16.Zulte Waregem – 22 points*
17.Seraing – 19 points
18.Beerschot – 12 points*