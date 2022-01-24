Sports

Union widen their lead as Club Brugge draw away at Standard

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. With most teams having played 23 of their 34 games, Union Saint-Gilloise are now 9 points clear at the top of the table. Union beat KRC Genk on Sunday evening thanks to a controversial penalty that was awarded in the 7th minute of stoppage time. 

Earlier on Sunday second placed Club Brugge got no further than 2-2 draw away at Standard de Liège. Another win saw Sporting Anderlecht widen the gap between their 4th place and the team in 5th place to 6 points. Bottom club Beerschot enjoyed a rare win, beating OH Leuven 3-1 on Saturday. 

The weekend’s results

KV Oostende 1 – 2 Royal Antwerp FC

KV Kortrijk 1 – 1 KAS Eupen

Beerschot 3 – 1 OH Leuven

Sint-Truiden 3 – 1 RFC Seraing

Sporting Charleroi 0 – 0 KAA Gent

Standard de Liège 2 – 2 Club Brugge

Union Saint-Gilloise 2 – 1 KRC Genk

KV Mechelen 0 – 1 RSC Anderlecht

Cercle Brugge 3 – 1 Zulte Waregem 

The league table after 23 games

1.Union Saint-Gilloise – 53 points

2.Club Brugge – 44 points

3.Royal Antwerp FC. – 43 points*

4.RSC Anderlecht – 42 points

5.KAA Gent – 36 points

6.Sporting Charleroi – 36 points

7.KV Mechelen – 33 points*

8.KV Kortrijk – 33 points*

9.KRC Genk – 32 points

10.Cercle Brugge – 31 points

11.Sint-Truiden – 27 points

12.KAS Eupen – 26 points

13.OH Leuven 26 points*

14.Standard de Liège – 26 points*

15.KV Oostende – 23 points*

16.Zulte Waregem – 22 points*

17.Seraing – 19 points

18.Beerschot – 12 points*

Top stories