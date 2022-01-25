Former Anderlecht manager to appeal detention

Herman Van Holsbeeck, the former manager of Brussels football club Anderlecht, is appealing against a court’s decision to keep him in jail for a further month. Van Holsbeeck was rearrested last week after new elements surfaced in the fraud dossier centring on football agent Christophe Henrotay. Henrotay stands accused of handing illicit funds over to Van Holsbeeck in connection with several transfers. A judge will have to rule on the appeal within 15 days. Until then the former manager remains in custody.