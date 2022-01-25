Over 3,300 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 47,000 new cases a day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 21 January, 47,606 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 77% on the week.



In the week to 24 January on average 314 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 53% on the week.



3,303 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 42% on the week. 351 patients are in intensive care – down 8% on the week.

In the week to 21 January on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 12% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,835 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 109,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 January – a 26% rise on the week. 44.2% of tests came back positive – a rise of 11.1%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.28 – up 18% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 128 others and the pandemic is widening.

6,297,388 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.

