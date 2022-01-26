CORE is new Brussels music festival
Established festivals Tomorrowland and Rock Werchter are launching a brand-new music festival in the Belgian and Flemish capital. CORE is a two-day ‘boutique’ festival that will be staged in Ossegem Park near the Atomium in Brussels on 27 and 28 May.
CORE will provide music on 4 stages from the early afternoon till just after midnight. The line-up is being announced soon but CORE will showcase various types of music from hip-hop to quality indie, electronica, hyper pop, and alternative dance.
The organisers promise those attending will also be able to admire the wondrous beauty of nature thanks to a series of unique art, sound, and light installations.
Food stands will be on hand to provide sustenance for people who need more than a hearty tune.
The festival is being staged outside the city centre to allow music lovers to make use of various types of local accommodation.
A day ticket will set you back 67 euros, while a weekender costs 123 euros. Ticket sales start on 23 February.