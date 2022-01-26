CORE is new Brussels music festival

CORE will provide music on 4 stages from the early afternoon till just after midnight. The line-up is being announced soon but CORE will showcase various types of music from hip-hop to quality indie, electronica, hyper pop, and alternative dance.

The organisers promise those attending will also be able to admire the wondrous beauty of nature thanks to a series of unique art, sound, and light installations.

Food stands will be on hand to provide sustenance for people who need more than a hearty tune.

The festival is being staged outside the city centre to allow music lovers to make use of various types of local accommodation.

A day ticket will set you back 67 euros, while a weekender costs 123 euros. Ticket sales start on 23 February.