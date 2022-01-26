COVID-19 update: nearly 50,000 people test positive each day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 22 January, 49,289 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 77% on the week. 94% of cases are omicron variant.

In the week to 25 January on average 330 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 51% on the week.

3,438 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 42% on the week. 367 patients are in intensive care – down 6% on the week.

In the week to 22 January on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 12% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,863 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 114,400 tests are carried out each day in the week to 21 January – a 32% rise on the week. 45.2% of tests came back positive – a rise of 10.9%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.27 – up 12% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 127 others and the pandemic is widening.

6,343,085 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.