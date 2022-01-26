Covid closes 102 Flemish schools
A hundred and two Flemish schools are closed due to coronavirus infections Flemish education minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) told the Flemish parliament today. Thirty-five primary schools are shut as well as sixty-seven secondary schools. Flanders has some 4,000 schools in total.
The figures have shot up since last week when only 19 Flemish schools were shut. Last November during the delta peak 150 schools were obliged to close.
“The virus is careering through society” says Weyts “and also through schools”. The one hundred and two schools that are closed are shut either because the number of infections meant it was unsafe or because the quality of education was threatened”.