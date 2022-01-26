Quarantine rules for schools relaxed

In future entire classes will no longer need to quarantine when at least 4 pupils test positive.

Pupils in primary school whose parents or siblings test positive no longer need to stay off school if they do not have any symptoms. A lateral flow test is recommended in such cases.

The existing regime continues to apply in secondary schools. Following a high-risk contact in the household fully vaxxed children may continue at school, though unvaxxed children must quarantine.

School trips taking more than one day are permitted, though lateral flows are highly recommended.

The measures take immediate effect.