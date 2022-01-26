Schaarbeek is first to unveil low traffic areas

The entire zone in which car use will be discouraged will be called Collignon-Josaphat. It is bordered by the Lambermontlaan, the Rogierlaan, the Paleizenstraat, the Stephensonstraat and the Navezstraat. The zone is being divided up into three distinct areas in order to take the wishes of local residents into account and match circulation plans to the specific needs of each area. The three areas are called Azalea, Royal St Mary, and Berenkuil/Cage aux Ours.

New one-way streets, yellow cycle paths, traffic loops and traffic filters to prevent through-traffic and give public transport and cyclists priority will be established in each of the three areas.

Schaarbeek is one of five pilot municipalities in the Brussels region implementing the Good Move mobility plan: “Not out of principle or conviction as detractors claim, but because it’s of essential importance to improve the quality of life in our city and neighbourhoods” says Mayor Cécile Jodogne with the backing of all city cabinet members.

A hundred thousand commuters drive through Schaarbeek every day of the working week, but nearly half never stop in the borough, while over half of all Schaarbeek households do not own a car of their own.