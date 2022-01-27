Brussels hospital says booster for kids was “a mistake”

The children’s mum told VRT: “My 15-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son want to go skiing during the half-term break and require a booster jab. I first contacted the vaccine centre, but they told me no boosters were administered to under-18s. My daughter had heard it was happening in a hospital in Brussels. We visited the Valida Hospital yesterday and my children and several of their classmates were given the booster. No questions asked.”

The vaccination raises questions because booster jabs for under 18s have not yet been OKed.

Inge Neven of the Brussels health inspection service says this should not be happening.

“Talks about boosters for under 18s are still under way. Nothing’s been decided. I understand the parents’ request and concern, but as long as there is no approval, this can’t be done. I’m contacting the hospital to get this stopped”.

In a reaction the Valida Hospital says what happened was “a mistake”. The hospital is again drawing staff’s attention to the current vaccine rules.