COVID-19 update: over 50,000 people test positive each day

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 23 January, 50,110 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 77% on the week. 98% of cases are omicron variant.

In the week to 26 January on average 336 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 44% on the week.

3,683 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 39% on the week. 352 patients are in intensive care – down 9% on the week.

In the week to 24 January on average 25 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 21% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,902 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 115,700 tests are carried out each day in the week to 23 January – a 34% rise on the week. 45.6% of tests came back positive – a rise of 10.9%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.22 – up 3% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 122 others and the pandemic is widening.

6,385,018 people have had a booster or third jab. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.