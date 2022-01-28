COVID-19 update: hospitalisations still on the up

On average during the last seven-day observation period, the week to 24 January, 52,043 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed each day. The figure is up 63% on the week. 98% of cases are omicron variant.

On Monday 17 January 65,421 cases were recorded, the highest number of the 5th wave so far. The most recent day figure, for Sunday 23 January, shows 20,694 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic over 2.9 million people have come down with the virus in Belgium.

In the week to 27 January on average 344 patients a day were hospitalised. The figure is up 34% on the week.

3,694 patients are currently in hospital with Covid. The figure is up 35% on the week. 357 patients are in intensive care – down 3% on the week.

In the week to 24 January on average 24 deaths a day were linked to Covid. The figure is 13% up on the previous week. Since the start of the pandemic 28,938 deaths have been linked to Covid.

On average 117,811 tests are carried out each day in the week to 24 January – a 34% rise on the week. 46.1% of tests came back positive – a rise of 9.4%.

Belgium’s reproduction figure stands at 1.19 – down 8% on the week. 100 sick people pass the virus on to 119 others and the pandemic is widening.

6,429,231 people have had a booster or third jab i.e. 56% of the population. 77% of the population is fully vaccinated.