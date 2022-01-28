12-year-old stabs community police officer

Local Mayor Steven Matheï explains the attack happened following an altercation: “The officer was taken to hospital for treatment”.

He is in a stable condition.

Police detained a 12-year-old schoolboy as well as his mother and his 17-year-old brother. Forensic scientists attended the scene. The two minors appeared before a youth magistrate today. The 12-year-old is being placed in a youth detention centre for at least 3 months.



It is understood the altercation between the policeman and the suspect's 17-year-old brother centred on the traffic situation outside the school. The suspect's lawyer says his client stabbed the officer as he held the boy's brother in a stranglehold.



The mayor said his first thoughts were with the officer and all his colleagues: “Violence against the police is totally unacceptable. Here it was directed against a community police officer, who is supposed to be the link between residents and the police”.

The mayor says the incident has had a massive mental impact on the police officer’s colleagues: “A debriefing on the events will take place on Friday. A federal police stress team is on stand-by to provide support to colleagues, who wish to discuss the matter. It’s having a mental impact on the local service and all of us. Interior minister Verlinden called to offer support”.

Also at the nearby school pupils will receive support.



