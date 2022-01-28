University Prof sacked after “unacceptable behaviour”

Several reports of unacceptable behaviour of a sexual nature arrived during the course of 2020. The university launched what it describes as a thorough internal procedure. The university says that such behaviour will not be tolerated at the VUB.

The university’s statement is scant in detail.

“In the importance of the rights and privacy of all concerned and in order to allow a process of healing to commence no further details are divulged” the university says.

The VUB has not identified the culprit or said what his or her function was, though VRT understands a professor was the subject of the complaints.