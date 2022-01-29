606 COVID-19 deaths in Belgium so far this year, but who were they?

The most recent figures show that an average of 20 people with COVID-19 are dying in Belgium every day. Since the beginning of 2022 606 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

The virologist Steven Van Gucht told VRT News that during the 5th wave of the pandemic the number of deaths has been relatively low. Professor Van Gucht added that the big difference between now and earlier in the pandemic is that very many people that are a most risk of death if they become infected with coronavirus have been immunised. “The vaccines appear to offer good protection against death from COVID-19”.

This assertion is supported by the figures. Although only 11.4% of the adult population has not been vaccinated against coronavirus, those that have not been vaccinated account for 43.1% of COVID-19 deaths.