Almost 76,600 coronavirus infections recorded on Monday, slight in the number of COVID-19 in ICUs
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show that the peak in what is the 5th wave of the pandemic has yet to be reached. The number of new infections recorded continues to rise sharply, as does the number of people with COVID-19 that are being admitted to hospital. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on the country’s ICUs is also up for the first time in weeks.
During the week from 19 and 24 January an average of 52,294 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 45% up on the previous week (12 to 18 January). The omicron coronavirus variant currently accounts for 98.8% of all coronavirus infections in Belgium. On Monday 24 January, the most recent day for which full figures are available, 75,844 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 19 to 24 January an average of 119,900 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is up 31% compared with the previous week. Of those tested 46.3% tested positive for coronavirus. During the week from 19 to 25 January the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus in Belgium was 1.18, a fall of 12% on the previous week.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 22 and 28 January an average of 355 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up 31% on the previous week. This figure only includes people that have been admitted to hospital due to illness caused by COVID-19 and not patients admitted for other ailments that turn out to be infected with coronavirus. On Friday the country’s hospitals reported that they had a total of 3,821 coronavirus patients on their wards, up 34% on a week ago. Here the hospitals’ figures are for everyone on their wards that has coronavirus and not only for patient that are being treated specifically for COVID-19. Of those hospitals 371 are in in tensive care, up 2% on a week ago.
During the week from 19 to 25 January an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% more than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 28,957 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations (as of 27 January)
9,117,416 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,853,979 are fully immunised. This is 77% of the entire population. 56% of the whole population have already received an additional so-called “booster” jab.