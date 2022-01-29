Almost 76,600 coronavirus infections recorded on Monday, slight in the number of COVID-19 in ICUs

During the week from 22 and 28 January an average of 355 patients with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is up 31% on the previous week. This figure only includes people that have been admitted to hospital due to illness caused by COVID-19 and not patients admitted for other ailments that turn out to be infected with coronavirus. On Friday the country’s hospitals reported that they had a total of 3,821 coronavirus patients on their wards, up 34% on a week ago. Here the hospitals’ figures are for everyone on their wards that has coronavirus and not only for patient that are being treated specifically for COVID-19. Of those hospitals 371 are in in tensive care, up 2% on a week ago.

During the week from 19 to 25 January an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% more than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 28,957 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.