Almost 80% of Flemish adults have already received a booster jab

Meanwhile, all the invitations for adults to get a booster jab have been sent out. Fewer than 200,000 adults in Flanders are still waiting to receive an invitation. The omicron wave of the pandemic has impacted the vaccination campaign. Quarantine and self-isolation obligations have meant that many people have been forced to delay getting a jab.

A quarter of 5 to 11-year-olds have already received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Just 5.4% of parents of children in this age group have explicitly refused to have their children vaccinated. However, 36% of appointments for children aged between 5 and 11 result in either cancellation or a no-show.

The intention is to continue vaccinating in February. However, the pace will slow somewhat. During the past few weeks around 1.5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered. During the coming weeks 600,000 people will be given their booster jabs. From 7 February around 200,000 with weakened immune systems will be invited to get a jab. Parents that were initially reticent about getting their children immunised will be given a second chance.

Finally, subject to positive advice from the High Council for Health around 330,000 youngsters between the ages of 12 and 17 will offered an additional “booster” dose of coronavirus vaccine.