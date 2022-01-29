Belgium expelled 1,299 foreign criminals in 2021

Among those expelled 766 were sent straight to prison once they arrived back in their home countries. This over 30% on the number of criminals expelled that were taken straight to prison on arrival in their home countries in 2020.

Mr Mahdi says that he is keen to increase the number of foreign criminals that are sent back to their countries of origin. To this end extra staff will be recruited for the Aliens’ Office. They will work directly with the prisons. Pilot projects are already in place at the prisons in Hasselt (Limburg), Bruges (West Flanders), Antwerp, Sint-Gillis (Brussels), Jamioulx (Hainaut) and Lantin (Liège)

Prior to their departure 139 detainees spent the night in a secure detention facility near to the airport. A new repatriation centre is to be built at Steenokkerzeel (Flemish Brabant.

Last year the total number of foreign nationals that were sent back to their countries of origin was 5,340. 1,984 people were forcibly repartitioned. Coronavirus rules and restrictions and the refusal of some to undergo a PCR test have served to complicate things, Mr Madhi said. The Secretary of State says that the Federal Government will soon discuss measures that would make the test obligatory.