Borsbeek hopes to become Antwerp’s 10 district

If the talks reach a successful conclusion the around 11,000 inhabitants of Borsbeek will become citizens of the city of Antwerp in 3 years’ time. This would be the first enlargement of the city of Antwerp’s territory since 1983. The Mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever told VRT News that the talks are “an historic step”.

During the next two years the “merger” plans will be preparerd. Mr Van Berckelaer explained that they will then be put before the municipal council in Borsbeek and the city council in Antwerp on 31 December next year.

Financial issues mean that it has become increasingly difficult for Borsbeek to continue as independent municipality. Requests to merger with other neighbouring municipalities have met with rejection. If the merger with the City of Antwerp goes ahead it will, Antwerp will be able to get 50 million euro in financial support from the Flemish Government in the form of a debt assumption.