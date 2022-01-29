Ghent family the victim of two violent burglaries during the past week

On Friday evening three masked intruders broke in. The father of the family that lives there fought with the burglars. He was injured in the fight and required hospital treatment. One of his daughters was able to alert the police. The police used a tracker dog in an effort to trace the burglars. The investigation is still on-going.

Last weekend the same family also fell victim to a violent robbery. Then police were able to apprehend two suspects, French nationals aged 21 and 26. During last weekend’s burglary the family's two daughters were attacked. Their assailants were dressed as couriers. When one of the daughters answered the door to them tear gas was sprayed into her face.

The police and the Judicial Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.