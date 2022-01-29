Ghent family the victim of two violent burglaries during the past week
The East Flemish Judicial Authorities have confirmed that a family in the Ghent suburb of Sint-Amandsberg has been the victim of two violent burglaries in the past week. On Friday evening the family home was broken into at around 8pm. This follows another break-in last weekend. Then the couple that owns the house’s two daughters were alone in the house.
On Friday evening three masked intruders broke in. The father of the family that lives there fought with the burglars. He was injured in the fight and required hospital treatment. One of his daughters was able to alert the police. The police used a tracker dog in an effort to trace the burglars. The investigation is still on-going.
Last weekend the same family also fell victim to a violent robbery. Then police were able to apprehend two suspects, French nationals aged 21 and 26. During last weekend’s burglary the family's two daughters were attacked. Their assailants were dressed as couriers. When one of the daughters answered the door to them tear gas was sprayed into her face.
The police and the Judicial Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.