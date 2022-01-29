Toddler Dean Verberckmoes laid to rest

A small white coffin containing the little boy’s body was at the front of the church. On top of the coffin was a photograph of Dean. A Winnie de Pooh cuddly toy surrounded by candles was next to the photograph.

During the service a letter that Dean Verberckmoes’ mother and his aunt had written together was read out in the church. After this, the little boy’s classmates from nursery school scattered little stars around Dean’s coffin.

Dean Verberckmoes was last seen alive in Sint-Niklaas (East Flanders) on Wednesday 12 January. He was with the prime suspect in the case of his death, Dave De Kock. On Monday 17 January Dean Verberckmoes’ body was found on the uninhabited island of Neeltje Jans in the Dutch province of Zeeland.