6% of the workforce on temporary unemployment in December

In contrast to during other waves of the coronavirus pandemic when companies were forced to lay off staff due to lack of work, it is now employees themselves that are requesting temporary unemployment due to coronavirus-related school closures or their own children being forced to quarantine after having become infected with coronavirus.

Between March 2020 and December 2021 almost a third (31.9%) of people in employment in Belgium were at one time on temporary unemployment due to the pandemic. This fell to 3.1% in September 2021, its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic. However, it has been rising gradually ever since. In October 3.3% of the those in employment were on temporary unemployment. This rose to 4.9% in November and 6% in December.