Around 1,600 people call for the government’s resignation at Brussels demo

Unlike previous demonstrations against the coronavirus measures, the march didn’t head east to the Jubel Park, but instead headed north through the Laken district of Brussels, ending at the Atomium.

Belgium United for Freedom says that while it isn’t against the coronavirus measures as such it is against the way in which they are being implemented. The organisation believes that it is regrettable that the government won’t listen to a section of the population that doesn’t wish to be vaccinated. In addition to Sunday’s demonstration, Belgium United for Freedom has launched a petition to enable its concerns to be heard by the Federal Chamber of Representatives.

The organisation’s Spokesman Sarkis Simonjan told VRT News "During our previous demonstrations on 21 November, 5 December and 19 January we made a very clear request for a public debate to be opened on the Covid Safe Ticket and mandatory vaccination against COVID-19”.

Mr Simonjan added that “Those demonstrations and all our letters to the various ministers and the King have clearly fallen on deaf ears. The government appears to not want to listen to a section of the population that doesn’t wish to be vaccinated and doesn’t want the Covid Safe Ticket”.

Although the organisers had hoped for a big turnout only around 1,600 took part in the demonstration.