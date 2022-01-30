Community police officer stabbed by 12-year-old is out of intensive care

The community police officer was on traffic duty in the Collegelaan in Peer on Thursday afternoon when he was stabbed in the back by a 12-year-old boy. The boy, his 17-year-old brother and their mother were detained after the incident. The boy’s mother was released after questioning on Friday. Although the injuries sustained in the stabbing were serious, they were not life-threatening.

A Juvenile Magistrate in Hasselt (Limburg Province) has sent the boy to the semi-open youth detention centre in Mol (Antwerp Province). The boy’s older brother was already under the supervision of a Juvenile Magistrate for previous offences. He has been released from custody. From now one he will be followed more closely by staff from the Young Offenders’ Service.

The Acting Chief Commissioner of the Kempenland Local Police Service told Belga that the psychological trauma of the stabbing is weighing more heavily on the injured policeman that the physical injuries he sustained. He will be given the necessary counselling and support.