Demonstration in Brussels against the coronavirus restrictions

However, unlike previous demonstration, Sunday’s march will head north through the Laken district of Brussels to the Atomium. The Brussels Local Police Service says that march has been authorised by the city’s Mayor Philippe Close (Francophone socialist).

Belgium United for Freedom says that while it isn’t against the coronavirus measures as such it is against the way in which they are being implemented. The organisation believes that it is regrettable that the government won’t listen to a section of the population that doesn’t wish to be vaccinated. In addition to Sunday’s demonstration, Belgium United for Freedom has launched a petition to enable its concerns to be heard by the Federal Chamber of Representatives.

The demonstration will pass through the Simon Bolivarplein and onto the Jules De Troozsquare. From there it will head on via the Koinginnelaan, the Koninklijke Parklaan and the Kunstenaarsstraat. The demonstration will then pass via the Emile Bockstaellaan, the Jan Sobieskilaan and the Eeuwfeestlaan to the Atomium.

The organisers expect many thousands of to take part in the protest. Last weekend 50,000 protesters from home and abroad took part in an international demonstration against the coronavirus measures. At the end of the demonstration a few hundred people vandalised property and attacked the police.