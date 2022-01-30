Phishing messages concerning Covid Safe Ticket (CST) doing to rounds
A warning has been issued concerning phishing messages regarding the Covid Safe Ticket (CST). The fraudulent messages requests payment in exchange for a Covid Safe Ticket, a document that is available free of charge.
The messages are highly convincing as they proport to come from the “My e-box” platform. My e-box is a digital platform used government agencies such as the Tax Office to send personal and confidential documents. Laurence Mortier of the Public Policy and Support Department calls for vigilance.
Anyone that receives a phishing mail should report it via the “Safe on Web” platform.