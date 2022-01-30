The rise in the number of coronavirus infections seems to be slowing, 375 COVID-19 patients in intensive care
The office of the Federal Health Minister has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show that the pace with which the number of new infections recorded is increasing is now slowing. The 7-day average for the number of COVID-19 patients that are being hospitalised continues to increase. During the latest 7-day period for which figures are available an average of 362 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day.
During the week from 20 to 26 January an average of 51,454 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is 28% more than during the previous week. Although the number of positive test results is still increasing the pace of the increase is slowing.
On Monday 24 January, the latest date for which figures are available, 75,844 positive test results were recorded.
During the same period an average of 120,473 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of those tested 46.34% tested positive for coronavirus.
During the week from 20 to 26 January the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus was 1.18. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 118 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 23 to 29 January an average of 362 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This figure only includes people that were admitted specifically because they were ill due to COVID-19. On Saturday the country’s hospitals reported that they had 3,755 patients with COVID-19 on their wards. This figure includes all patients that are infected with the virus, also those that were admitted to hospital for other reasons than COVID-19 but tested positive in the PCR test they underwent when the were admitted.
Of those hospitalised 375 are in intensive care. During the week from 19 to 25 January an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% more than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic a total of 28,957 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 27 January 9,117,416 people in Belgium had received at least 1 dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,853,979 people (77% of the whole population) had been fully immunised. 6,461,210 people (56% of the whole population) had already received an additional so-called “booster” jab.
.