The rise in the number of coronavirus infections seems to be slowing, 375 COVID-19 patients in intensive care

During the week from 20 to 26 January an average of 51,454 positive coronavirus test results were recorded in Belgium each day. This is 28% more than during the previous week. Although the number of positive test results is still increasing the pace of the increase is slowing.

On Monday 24 January, the latest date for which figures are available, 75,844 positive test results were recorded.

During the same period an average of 120,473 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of those tested 46.34% tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 20 to 26 January the basic reproductive rate for coronavirus was 1.18. This means that every 100 people with the virus infected a further 118 others.