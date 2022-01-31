Flemish Government to offer reforestation grants to landowners

The Flemish Government aims to create an additional 4,000 hectares of woodland in our region by 2024. A media campaign has been launched to encourage landowners in Flanders to help it achieve its goal.

In a statement released on Monday the Flemish Environment Minister Zuhal Demir (nationalist) said that “For the first time, there is no lack of support from the Environment Minister, no lack of resources, no lack of helping hands, but there is still a lack of land to provide extra woods”.

“If we want to realise our ambitions, we still need a lot of land. We already have about 1,400 hectares of land that is in the right state for woods to be planted in the coming years, but we are looking for more. That is why we are reaching out to all landowners who love our environment”, Ms Demir added.

In addition to subsidies and practical support from the regional authorities, the trees for used for reforestation will be purchased by the Flemish Nature and Woodland Agency.

A website has been created to allow landowners to calculate how much funding they would receive if all or some of their land were to be used for reforestation. Anyone applying through the website will be contacted to discuss any permits that may be required, what kind of trees will be planted and when the reforestation of their land would take place.