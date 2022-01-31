Health Minister unveils plan for the country’s hospitals

The plan also aims to protect patients against excessive medical bills. The Federal Health Minister intends to limit and reduce the additional fees charged to patients that choose a single room during their stay in hospital. There will also be greater transparency regarding the fees charged. Patients will be given an estimate of what they will be charged before they have their hospital treatment.

Doctors will still be paid according to the amount of work they do. However, the fees they receive for treatment given or operations they carry out will come from the fix sum that is given to the hospitals by the Federal Health Department. The Health Minister’s aim is to reduce the big wage differentials that currently exist between doctors in the country’s hospitals. Mr Vandenbroucke and his staff are working on the difficult task of turning this part of the plan into clear and specific rules

Mr Vandenbroucke also wants to reward hospitals more for quality. For example, hospitals that are successful in limiting infection would be rewarded