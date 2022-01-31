Health Minister unveils plan for the country’s hospitals
The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) has unveiled a plan to reform the country’s hospitals. The plan will see greater specialisation among hospitals. It also will offer patients greater protection against excessively high medical bills. It also provides for a reform of the way in which doctors are paid for their work in hospitals.
The coronavirus pandemic has seriously tested the country’s hospitals. During the coming years they will face a serious of new challenges as the Federal Health Minister’s step-by-step plan to reform them is brought in. The plan will bring with it both organisational and financial changes.
The plan is a starting point for talks between the Federal Health Minister and doctors, hospital bosses and the health mutuals.
Fixed sums
Mr Vandenbroucke wants to change the way in which hospitals are financed. Currently hospitals receive a sum for their budget that is calculated using a highly complex method. The new plan aims to simplify this and make the calculation fairer and more predictable.
Under the plan hospitals will receive a fixed sum per patient. This means that in future a hospital would receive the same daily sum from the Federal Health Department for each patient on their wards regardless of whether the patient had been admitted due to an appendicitis or to be cared for after having suffered a heart attack.
More day clinic admissions
Wherever possible Mr Vandenbroucke wants patients to be treated in day clinics rather than them having to stay in hospital overnight. The health minister says that this has the added advantage of people that have had an operation not running the risk of contracting an infection while spending the night in hospital. However, the plan does provide patients with the right to stay in hospital overnight after a minor operation if they so wish.
Hospital bills and physicians’ fees
The plan also aims to protect patients against excessive medical bills. The Federal Health Minister intends to limit and reduce the additional fees charged to patients that choose a single room during their stay in hospital. There will also be greater transparency regarding the fees charged. Patients will be given an estimate of what they will be charged before they have their hospital treatment.
Doctors will still be paid according to the amount of work they do. However, the fees they receive for treatment given or operations they carry out will come from the fix sum that is given to the hospitals by the Federal Health Department. The Health Minister’s aim is to reduce the big wage differentials that currently exist between doctors in the country’s hospitals. Mr Vandenbroucke and his staff are working on the difficult task of turning this part of the plan into clear and specific rules
Mr Vandenbroucke also wants to reward hospitals more for quality. For example, hospitals that are successful in limiting infection would be rewarded
Cooperation between hospitals
Following on from efforts already made in recent years, whereby hospitals have been grouped in local hospital networks, the Federal Health Minister wants individual hospitals to specialise more.
The aim is for some more complex operations and treatments to only be offered by a limited number of hospitals. In addition to this the maternity wards of some hospitals will close.
The plan will be rolled out gradually during the coming years.