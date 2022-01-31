House sparrow is once again the bird most often spotted in Flemish gardens

Although its numbers have declined in Flanders in recent years, the house sparrow was once again the bird most often spotted by those that took part in the bird census.

A total of 777,168 birds were spotted in the 25,093 gardens of their 47,750 Flemings that took part.



Natuurpunt’s Gerald Driessens told VRT News that the number of participants in this year’s bird census was well down on the 79,000 people that took part last year. However, it is still more than in 2020.

"We think that is because for example last year hospitality outlets were closed. But just like last year an average of 23 birds of 7 different sorts per garden were counted”.

This year’s top 3 is the same as it was last year. Although the house sparrow is still the most spotted bird Natuurpunt warns that it is under threat in our region”.

"There are fewer and fewer places for house sparrows to nest and seek shelter and as a result their numbers are dwindling”.

"We are building better which means that there are few cracks in the walls of houses where house sparrows can shelter or nest”, Mr Driessens told VRT News.

He calls on the public to put nest boxes in their gardens for the birds.