Peak still not reached, but the rise in the number of coronavirus infections is starting to slow

During the week from 21 to 27 January an average of 50,018 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 13% up on the 7-day average for the previous week. On Thursday 27 January (the most recent date for which figures are available) 47,359 positive test results were recorded.

During the same period an average of 120,464 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of these 46.14% were positive.

During the week from 19 to 25 January the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 1.18. This means that every 100 people that had the virus infected a further 118 others.