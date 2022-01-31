Peak still not reached, but the rise in the number of coronavirus infections is starting to slow
The office of the Federal Health Minister has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. They show a further rise in the 7-day average in the number of people testing positive for the virus. However, the pace of the rise is now slowing. Meanwhile, the number of people with COVID-19 that are hospitalised in Belgium has increased by 10% during the past week.
During the week from 21 to 27 January an average of 50,018 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is 13% up on the 7-day average for the previous week. On Thursday 27 January (the most recent date for which figures are available) 47,359 positive test results were recorded.
During the same period an average of 120,464 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. Of these 46.14% were positive.
During the week from 19 to 25 January the basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus was 1.18. This means that every 100 people that had the virus infected a further 118 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
During the week from 21 to 30 January an average of 360 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals. This figure covers only those that were admitted due to illness caused by COVID-19.
On Sunday the country’s hospitals reported that they have 3,840 patients with COVID-19 on their wards. This figure includes not only patients that were admitted due to illness caused by COVID-19, but also those admitted for other reason that tested positive when the underwent a PCR test. Of those hospitalised 387 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care.
During the week from 19 to 25 January an average of 25 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% up on the number of deaths during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 28,957 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
Vaccinations
By 27 January 9,117,416 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. Of these 8,853,979 (77% of the entire population) had been fully immunised.
6,461,210 people had already ready received an additional so-called booster jab. This is 56% of the entire population of Belgium.