PM De Croo: "Don’t let society be hijacked by those that shout the loudest”

King Filip went on to say that another big challenge is tackling discrimination, racism, and violence. “We are shocked by crimes, barbarous acts and acts of violence especially when they are committed against women and children”.

"We can’t accept them. Just as we can’t accept insults and ridicule dished out in our stadiums and other public places. Because they destroy their victims from inside. They lose every feeling of self-worth and self-reliance. This is not worthy of the society that we want to build together”.

The Federal Prime Alexander De Croo’s speech continued in a similar vein. Mr De Croo stressed the importance of the fundamental rights and freedoms that are enshrined in the constitution.

"These rights and freedoms are under pressure across the world, and we should defend them at any price”.

Both the King and the Federal Prime Minister alluded to geopolitical tensions on the world stage. Mr De Croo spoke about “tensions on Europe’s borders”, while at the end of his speech the King referred to “the current very tense global context”. Belgium’s Head of State added that he hopes that “the principles of international law will eventually gain the upper hand”.