PM De Croo: "Don’t let society be hijacked by those that shout the loudest”
The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and Belgium’s Head of State King Filip have made their traditional New Year’s speeches for the country’s lawmakers and other VIPs. In his speech Mr De Croo said that rights and freedomd of our democracy must be defended “at any price”. He added that “we shouldn’t allow our society to be hijacked by those that shout the loudest”. King Filip called on politicians to, in addition to tackling the coronavirus crisis, make progress on other issues such as climate, the aging population and tackling poverty and inequality.
As was the case last year the speeches were largely held digitally. However, this year 40 pupils that are in their final year of secondary school were allowed to follow the speeches live in the Throne Hall at the Royal Palace in Brussels.
King Filip spoke not only about the coronavirus crisis, but also about the great wave of solidarity that came about after the devastating floods in Wallonia last summer.
The King also spoke about the challenges we face in “the medium and long term”. As well as the coronavirus crisis there are “crucial issues” that need to be addressed such as employment, climate, energy, innovation, the aging population and “the strengthening of social cohesion by tackling poverty and inequality”.
Discrimination, racism, and violence
King Filip went on to say that another big challenge is tackling discrimination, racism, and violence. “We are shocked by crimes, barbarous acts and acts of violence especially when they are committed against women and children”.
"We can’t accept them. Just as we can’t accept insults and ridicule dished out in our stadiums and other public places. Because they destroy their victims from inside. They lose every feeling of self-worth and self-reliance. This is not worthy of the society that we want to build together”.
The Federal Prime Alexander De Croo’s speech continued in a similar vein. Mr De Croo stressed the importance of the fundamental rights and freedoms that are enshrined in the constitution.
"These rights and freedoms are under pressure across the world, and we should defend them at any price”.
Both the King and the Federal Prime Minister alluded to geopolitical tensions on the world stage. Mr De Croo spoke about “tensions on Europe’s borders”, while at the end of his speech the King referred to “the current very tense global context”. Belgium’s Head of State added that he hopes that “the principles of international law will eventually gain the upper hand”.