Royal Meteorological Institute issues warning for high winds, storm tides and rain

A code yellow warning for wind came into force at 4am and will remain in force until 8pm. A storm depression in our vicinity will ensure a windy day with wind speeds reaching between 75 and 85 km/h and even more that that at some locations.

The Flemish Maritime Service Provision and Coastal Agency and Flemish Waterways warn that a storm tide is on its way on Monday afternoon. High water levels are expected due to storm force north-easterly winds over the North Sea. A code yellow warning has been issued for the coast and for inland waterways in East Flanders and Antwerp Province. Walking on the seafront or on quayside is not without risk. The flood defence gates at Antwerp’s Scheldt Quays will be closed from 12 noon on Monday. The city authorities call on anyone that is parked there to remove their vehicle.

All parks and nature reserves in the Brussels-Capital Region are closed to public. This includes the Sonien Forest (Zoniënwoud). The regional environment agency advises people in Brussel to steer clear of trees.