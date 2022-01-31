Sports
Union victorious in Brussels derby, Club Brugge still second after win against KV Kortrijk

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Sporting Charleroi kept their options on a top 4 place open with an away win at Sint-Truiden. On Saturday KV Oostende ended Cercle Brugge’s recent run of good form with a 0-1 victory. Bottom club Beerschot drew 3-3 at home against Zulte Waregem. The match between RFC Seraing and KAS Eupen ended goalless. 

On Sunday the league leaders Union Saint-Gilliose beat local rivals RSC Anderlecht. Royal Antwerp FC enjoyed an away win against KAA Gent. KV Mechelen came back from being a goal down to claim all three points from theirt away match against Standard de Liège. A single goal was enough to ensure Club Brugge of victory against KV Kortrijk.

The weekend’s results

Sint-Truiden 0 – 1 Sporting Charleroi

Beerschot 3 – 3 Zulte Waregem

RFC Seraing 0 – 0 KAS Eupen

Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 KV Oostende

Union Saint-Gilloise 1 – 0 RSC Anderlecht

KAA Gent 0 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

Standard de Liège 1 – 2 KV Mechelen

KV Kortrijk 0 – 1 Club Brugge

The league table after 25 games

1.Union Saint-Gilliose – 57 points

2.Club Brugge – 48 points

3.Royal Antwerp FC – 47 points*

4.RSC Anderlecht – 42 points

5.Sporting Charleroi – 40 points

6.AA Gent – 37 points

7.KV Mechelen – 36 points**

8.Cercle Brugge – 34 points

9.KV Kortrijk – 34 points*

10.KRC Genk – 32 points**

11.Sint-Truiden – 28 points

12. Standard de Liège – 28 points*

13.KV Oostende – 27 points*

14.KAS Eupen – 27 points

15. OH Leuven – 27 points**

16. Zulte Waregem – 25 points*

17.RFC Seraing – 23 points**

18.Beerschot – 13 points*

* = 24 games played

** = 23 games played

 

