Union victorious in Brussels derby, Club Brugge still second after win against KV Kortrijk

As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Sporting Charleroi kept their options on a top 4 place open with an away win at Sint-Truiden. On Saturday KV Oostende ended Cercle Brugge’s recent run of good form with a 0-1 victory. Bottom club Beerschot drew 3-3 at home against Zulte Waregem. The match between RFC Seraing and KAS Eupen ended goalless.