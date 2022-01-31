Union victorious in Brussels derby, Club Brugge still second after win against KV Kortrijk
As ever it was an exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Sporting Charleroi kept their options on a top 4 place open with an away win at Sint-Truiden. On Saturday KV Oostende ended Cercle Brugge’s recent run of good form with a 0-1 victory. Bottom club Beerschot drew 3-3 at home against Zulte Waregem. The match between RFC Seraing and KAS Eupen ended goalless.
On Sunday the league leaders Union Saint-Gilliose beat local rivals RSC Anderlecht. Royal Antwerp FC enjoyed an away win against KAA Gent. KV Mechelen came back from being a goal down to claim all three points from theirt away match against Standard de Liège. A single goal was enough to ensure Club Brugge of victory against KV Kortrijk.
The weekend’s results
Sint-Truiden 0 – 1 Sporting Charleroi
Beerschot 3 – 3 Zulte Waregem
RFC Seraing 0 – 0 KAS Eupen
Cercle Brugge 0 – 1 KV Oostende
Union Saint-Gilloise 1 – 0 RSC Anderlecht
KAA Gent 0 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
Standard de Liège 1 – 2 KV Mechelen
KV Kortrijk 0 – 1 Club Brugge
The league table after 25 games
1.Union Saint-Gilliose – 57 points
2.Club Brugge – 48 points
3.Royal Antwerp FC – 47 points*
4.RSC Anderlecht – 42 points
5.Sporting Charleroi – 40 points
6.AA Gent – 37 points
7.KV Mechelen – 36 points**
8.Cercle Brugge – 34 points
9.KV Kortrijk – 34 points*
10.KRC Genk – 32 points**
11.Sint-Truiden – 28 points
12. Standard de Liège – 28 points*
13.KV Oostende – 27 points*
14.KAS Eupen – 27 points
15. OH Leuven – 27 points**
16. Zulte Waregem – 25 points*
17.RFC Seraing – 23 points**
18.Beerschot – 13 points*
* = 24 games played
** = 23 games played