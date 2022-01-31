Vaccination Taskforce meets to discuss booster jab for 12- to 18-year-olds
The Vaccination Taskforce is meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the administration of booster doses of coronavirus vaccine for youngsters aged between 12 and 18. The aim of the meeting that started at 3pm is formulate a recommendation that can be passed on the regional authorities that are responsible to the vaccination programme. Some young people have expressed a wish to be given a booster jab to, for example, enable them to go skiing during the forthcoming half term break or to enable them to visit family in countries where a booster jab is a prerequisite to entry.
The High Council for Health still hasn’t given the green light for an additional dose for this group of youngsters. The Council wishes to await a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)
However, some countries such as Austria haven’t waited for the EMA to make a decision and have already decided that teenagers should be given an additional “booster” dose of coronavirus vaccine.
By not yet taking a decision on the issue the High Council for Health has placed the ball in the Vaccination Taskforce’s court. The Taskforce is meeting to decide what advice it should give the country’s politicians.