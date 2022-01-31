Vaccination Taskforce meets to discuss booster jab for 12- to 18-year-olds

The High Council for Health still hasn’t given the green light for an additional dose for this group of youngsters. The Council wishes to await a decision by the European Medicines Agency (EMA)

However, some countries such as Austria haven’t waited for the EMA to make a decision and have already decided that teenagers should be given an additional “booster” dose of coronavirus vaccine.

By not yet taking a decision on the issue the High Council for Health has placed the ball in the Vaccination Taskforce’s court. The Taskforce is meeting to decide what advice it should give the country’s politicians.