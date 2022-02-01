Boy, 13, threatens girl, 16, with knife at railway station
A 13-year-old boy is appearing before a youth magistrate after he threatened a 16-year-old girl with a knife at Izegem Station in West Flanders last Sunday.
The boy approached the girl at a vending machine at the station where she was about to purchase a beverage. The boy asked her to purchase something for him too. When she refused the boy showed a knife and issued threats.
The girl was able to escape unscathed and sound the alarm. Police then apprehended the boy in the vicinity of the railway station.