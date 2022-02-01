Carbon monoxide poisoning claims another life in Brussels

This was the second death from domestic carbon monoxide poisoning last weekend. On Saturday 63-year-old women died in the bathroom of her home on the Belfortstraat in Brussels’ Northeast District.

The Brussels Fire Service Spokesman Walter Derieuw told the Brussels regional news platform Bruzz that the 26-year-old’s death was the 6th caused by carbon monoxide poisoning in Brussels since September 2021. In 2019 there were only 29 deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning in the whole of Belgium.

Mr Derieuw added that the regional authorities in Brussels offer renovation grants to help pay for the replacement of old heaters. Poorly maintained gas boilers and gas fires and insufficient ventilation when using gas-powered heating systems can lead to a build-up of carbon monoxide. As carbon monoxide is odourless people are unaware when concentrations reach dangerous, life-threatening levels.

Mr Derieuw advises those using gas-powered water heaters and fires to always ensure that there is sufficient ventilation. Only approved appliences should be fitted by a recognised fitter. Fire and boilers should be given regular maintenance checks and chimneys or ventilations pipes leading from the appliances should also be checked to ensure that they comply with safety regulations.

Those with gas heating appliances should also listen out for the carbon monoxide warnings that when necessary are included in the weather forecast.