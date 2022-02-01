Colour-coded Corona Barometer for Flemish schools

The Corona Barometer for education was approved 10 days after the Consultative Committee agreed on a Federal Corona Barometer for society as a whole. These measures came into force last Friday.

The Head of the Catholic Education Board Lieven Boeve told VRT News that a fourth level, green, has been created “To make it clear that we want to reach green (no restrictions) but wish to continue to use the lessons we have learned regarding ventilation”.

Each colour is linked to a basic list of measures. As circumstances can be unpredictable additional measures may be added to the basic list of measures.

The measures will be implemented taking into account the situation in the hospitals and the decisions taken by the Consultative Committee. Flemish schools will start off in Code Red. The Corona Barometer will be in force in both primary and secondary schools and includes both mainstream and special schools. The aim is to ensure that children are taught as much as possible at school. Although the possibility to switch to distance learning methods will still exist if necessary.