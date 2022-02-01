Colour-coded Corona Barometer for Flemish schools
The Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist) and the education boards have agreed to implement a so-called “Corona Barometer” that lists measures to be implemented in schools according to the threat posed by the virus. The barometer is colour-coded red, yellow, orange and green. The Corona Barometer for education does not included measures that would be implemented during a full lockdown like that in spring 2020.
The Corona Barometer for education was approved 10 days after the Consultative Committee agreed on a Federal Corona Barometer for society as a whole. These measures came into force last Friday.
The Head of the Catholic Education Board Lieven Boeve told VRT News that a fourth level, green, has been created “To make it clear that we want to reach green (no restrictions) but wish to continue to use the lessons we have learned regarding ventilation”.
Each colour is linked to a basic list of measures. As circumstances can be unpredictable additional measures may be added to the basic list of measures.
The measures will be implemented taking into account the situation in the hospitals and the decisions taken by the Consultative Committee. Flemish schools will start off in Code Red. The Corona Barometer will be in force in both primary and secondary schools and includes both mainstream and special schools. The aim is to ensure that children are taught as much as possible at school. Although the possibility to switch to distance learning methods will still exist if necessary.
Green (Situation normalised)
Ventilation based on CO2 levels in classroom, refectories, meeting rooms and the staff room.
No face coverings
Those that are ill or infected stay at home.
Basic hand hygiene
Yellow • (Fewer than 65 hospitalisations and fewer than 300 COVID patients on ICUs)
Basic measures
Ventilation based on CO2 levels in classroom, refectories, meeting rooms and the staff room.
No face coverings
Those that are ill or infected stay at home
Basic hand hygiene
Hygiene when coughing
Social distancing where possible. Preferably organise things outside where possible.
Specific measures
Activities outside school follow the rules in force for society as a whole.
Gatherings at the school gates should be avoided and the importance of social distancing should be stressed.
The rules in force in the rest of society should be upheld by those for whom it is possible to telework.
Orange (65 to 149 hospital admissions and 300 to 50 COVID patients on ICUs)
Ventilation based on CO2 levels in classroom, refectories, meeting rooms and the staff room.
Those that are ill or infected stay at home.
Basic hand hygiene
Hygiene when coughing
Social distancing where possible. Preferably organise things outside where possible.
Specific measures
Activities outside school follow the rules in force for society as a whole.
Gatherings at the school gates should be avoided and the importance of social distancing should be stressed.
The rules in force in the rest of society should be upheld by those for whom it is possible to telework.
Meetings are held digitally
People from outside school that are not essential to it running are not allowed in.
Avoid mixing class groups as much as possible.
Pupils to sit at the same place whenever possible.
Red (more than 150 hospital admissions and more than 500 COVID patients on ICUs)
Ventilation based on CO2 levels in classroom, refectories, meeting rooms and the staff room.
No face coverings
Those that are ill or infected stay at home.
Basic hand hygiene
Hygiene when coughing
Social distancing where possible. Preferably organise things outside where possible.
Specific measures
Activities outside school follow the rules in force for society as a whole.
Gatherings at the school gates should be avoided and the importance of social distancing should be stressed.
The rules in force in the rest of society should be upheld by those for whom it is possible to telework.
Meetings are held digitally
People from outside school that are not essential to it running are not allowed in.
Avoid mixing class groups as much as possible.
Pupils to sit at the same place whenever possible.
Trips with overnight stays only allowed in accordance with the measures in force in society as a whole.
Parents’ evening held digitally. Face to face contact only possible under exceptional circumstances.
Enrolment only by appointment and outside school hours.