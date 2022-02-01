Federal government acts to cut energy bills

VAT on electricity is being cut from 21% to 6%. The measure will apply for at least 4 months and kick in on 1 March. The measure should mean savings of 65 euros on the average householder’s annual bill. VAT on 21% will continue to be charged on gas.

A heating grant of 100 euros will be introduced for every customer. Everybody who is connected to the electricity grid will receive the heating grant. It will automatically be included on your bill. People on social tariff will also receive the grant.

People heating with gas or heating fuel will also benefit from the grant as everybody has electricity.

The duty system is also being reformed. The system will offer protection to consumers but ensure state coffers are spared in the event of a sudden fall in prices. Duty will rise when prices fall under a certain level. How exactly the system will operate will be decided by the ministers involved and should become clearer by 1 March.

A reform could see taxes turned into duty. VRT’s energy expert says the government can play more easily with duty: “When energy prices rise, duty can be cut and vice versa” but he also warns VAT is due on duty!

The million households enjoying social tariff, the lowest plan for people on low income, will continue to enjoy this rate till 30 June. Earlier the number of people on social tariff was extended. One in five households is on social tariff.

The package of measures is set to cost over a billion euros. Higher energy prices mean the government will receive up to 600 million euros in higher VAT revenue.

Belgian finance minister Van Peteghem (Flemish Christian democrat) told a news conference: “We are issuing a clear signal. The extra revenue we are receiving as a result of higher energy bills is being returned to households in its entirety”.

PM De Croo (Flemish liberal) added: “We want to protect people’s spending power and strengthen it at a difficult point”.

Energy minister Van der Straeten (Flemish green) confirmed the government was working towards a more profound reform of power bills: “We want to consider how we deal with price increases on energy bills. Can duty cushion the blow and regulate bills?”

All measures apply for 4 months from 1 March.