Government’s energy handout courts mixed reaction

“We’ve heard words like ‘peanuts’ and a ‘pittance’. Everyday people are seeing their energy bill rise by 2,500 to 3,000 euros a year. There will now be a 100-euro reduction for all plus a cut of around 65 euros due to the lower VAT rate”.

Several people who contacted VRT News are not impressed by the government effort. “I’m single and have an ordinary 2,000 euro a month after tax income. It’s going to get hard to make ends meet” says Brigitte from Antwerp. Kristel from Vorselaar suggests this looks like charity. “I will have to delve into my savings to pay my energy bill. We have to pay hundreds of euros a month. Those politicians, do they ever consider this?”

Luc Pauwels says the government has sought balance. “If they crash the budget, taxes will have to go up and at the end of the day everybody will have to pay for this higher energy bill after all”.

How do we compare with abroad?

Higher energy prices are a global phenomenon. “In the Netherlands average households are getting a 400-euro reduction to their energy bill. In some cases, the reduction is 800 euros. In France energy prices are blocked till April” says Pauwels. “Everybody is getting a 200-euro allowance, but France is a special case. The country’s biggest energy company EDF is 85% state owned!”

“Germany hasn’t done anything yet”.

“I expect the 100-euro heating allowance to be deducted from your next electricity prepayment bill. You may ask ‘isn’t it a bit late? The most expensive months will be behind us by then’, but prepayment bills are based on a retroactive calculation. The advance payment bill for April will rise as it’s based on January, February and March prices, the most expensive months of the year”.

“In April, May and June bills will stay at high levels. It’s only from July that we will notice the fall as bills are then based on April, May and June prices”.

Many people are puzzled VAT on electricity is being cut and not VAT on gas. Luc Pauwels suggests this ensures everybody benefits as everybody has electricity. “A VAT cut on gas would only benefit people using gas heating and not people using heating fuel or other energy sources. Gas is far less popular in Wallonia. In this way people using heating fuel won’t lose out”.