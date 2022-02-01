Jan De Nul unveils world’s biggest jack-up installation vessel

A jack-up installation ship is able to plant its legs on the seabed and jack itself up out of the water.

The new vessel commissioned by the Aalst-based company stands a gigantic 300 metres tall when fully extended making it nearly as tall as the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The ship is currently being completed at a shipbuilder’s in Nantong in the People’s Republic of China.

“It has been especially constructed to be able to install the latest generation of wind turbines” says Jan Van De Velde of Jan De Nul’s new build division. “Wind turbines are getting larger and larger and existing ships are unable to instal them”.

The new jack-op installation ship can stand on the seabed using legs that extend for 130 metres. Using the legs, the jack itself up out of the water.

“The deck is the size of a football pitch” says Van De Velde. “When the ship is standing on its legs and with its crane aloft the Voltaire will be the world’s biggest jack-up installation ship”.

Together with a second Jan De Nul vessel “Les Alizés” the Voltaire will allow Jan De Nul to operate in deeper waters and reach higher heights.

“These two vessels mean Jan De Nul possesses the means to build a growing number of wind power projects across the globe” noted Van De Velde.

The Voltaire’s first project will be in UK waters where it will commence construction of a new windfarm next year.