Man, who re-entered burning home, fatally injured
A man, who decided to run back into his burning villa, has died of his injuries. The man had managed to escape the fire at his home and alert a neighbour but then re-entered his burning home only to perish later on. Firefighters managed to rescue the man from the building, but he was so seriously injured he later succumbed of his injuries.
The blaze was spotted around 10:30PM last night at a freestanding property in Mol (Antwerp Province).
Firefighters managed to rescue the man, but he later died in hospital.
What exactly motivated the man to re-enter the property is yet to be established, but it’s being suggested he may have wanted to bring his expensive car to safety.
The garage containing a Porsche car was completely gutted. In the rest of the house damage is mainly limited to damage caused by the fire’s smoke.