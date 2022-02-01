Man, who re-entered burning home, fatally injured

The blaze was spotted around 10:30PM last night at a freestanding property in Mol (Antwerp Province).

Firefighters managed to rescue the man, but he later died in hospital.

What exactly motivated the man to re-enter the property is yet to be established, but it’s being suggested he may have wanted to bring his expensive car to safety.

The garage containing a Porsche car was completely gutted. In the rest of the house damage is mainly limited to damage caused by the fire’s smoke.