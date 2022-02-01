MIVB offers 18 to 24 years olds unlimited travel for just 12 euro/annum
From today the Brussels public transport company MIVB is offering all 18 to 24-year-olds that are resident in the capital the chance to buy an annual season ticket for just 12 euro. The new tariff is designed to encourage youngsters to use public transport in the hope that they will continue to do so in the future. It is a far cry from the 499 euro that some of them had to pay previously.
The 12 euro per annum price for a season ticket is applicable to all 18 to 24-years-old that reside in Brussels regardless of whether they are still at school, in higher education or are in work.
The extension of the 12 euro/annum season ticket tariff to cover all 18 to 24-year-olds follows last July’s introduction of the new reduced tariff for young adults that are still in education.