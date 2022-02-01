New ferry to English North East or Scotland mooted

For generations Flanders and England have been connected by ferry links via the ports of Ostend and Zeebrugge. Just over a year ago P&O halted the last regular ferry operation between Zeebrugge and Hull.

Mayor of Bruges, Dirk De fauw, who also doubles as chair of Zeebrugge port, notes the talks aren’t centring on a resumption of the Hull line, but Zeebrugge could soon be connected with the English North East or even an entirely new country, Scotland.

“These are not easy matters to get organised” says the mayor. “A passenger line on its own is loss-making. Shipping companies are not interested. They favour a mixed line combining passengers with freight. But at the minute there aren’t all that many ships available with the right capacity to carry both passengers and freight. We have to wait and see if there is enough interest. With a bit of luck, it could be sorted before the start of the summer season”.